Day in the Life

Alina Peon

Boca Raton, FL

International Studies – Economic Development Concentration



A Regular Wednesday



9:30 am – Work meeting, I work for the Pensby Center at Bryn Mawr



10:30 am – Breakfast and yoga time, this is a new habit I picked out during quarantine and for the first time ever I can now touch my toes 🙂



11 am – Drive to Bryn Mawr and get COVID tested at Wyndham



12 pm – Team lift



1 pm – Lunch and work



3pm – Work meeting, for Bryn Mawr Communications job! We check in weekly and brainstorm content for the Instagram and website



4pm to 5:30 pm – Homework and a quick power nap!



6pm to 7:30 pm – Field Hockey Practice



8 pm – SAAC Meeting, I am the SAAC Diversity and Inclusion Co-Head for this year and it has been a lot of work but super rewarding!



9pm – Finishing up some readings and homework, and reading the last few pages of new book



10:30 pm – BEDTIME! Zzzz



