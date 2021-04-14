Day in the Life

Alina Peon
Boca Raton, FL
International Studies – Economic Development Concentration

A Regular Wednesday

9:30 am – Work meeting, I work for the Pensby Center at Bryn Mawr

10:30 am – Breakfast and yoga time, this is a new habit I picked out during quarantine and for the first time ever I can now touch my toes 🙂

11 am – Drive to Bryn Mawr and get COVID tested at Wyndham

12 pm – Team lift

1 pm – Lunch and work

3pm – Work meeting, for Bryn Mawr Communications job! We check in weekly and brainstorm content for the Instagram and website

4pm to 5:30 pm – Homework and a quick power nap!

6pm to 7:30 pm – Field Hockey Practice


8 pm – SAAC Meeting, I am the SAAC Diversity and Inclusion Co-Head for this year and it has been a lot of work but super rewarding!

9pm – Finishing up some readings and homework, and reading the last few pages of new book

10:30 pm – BEDTIME! Zzzz

